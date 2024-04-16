Pharmacists should be able to dispense nicotine vapes without a prescription. Here’s why
By Coral Gartner, Director, NHMRC Centre of Research Excellence on Achieving the Tobacco Endgame, The University of Queensland
Kathryn Steadman, Associate Professor, School of Pharmacy, The University of Queensland
Lisa Nissen, HERA Program Director - Health Workforce Optimisation Centre for the Business & Economics of Health, The University of Queensland
Allowing pharmacists to dispense nicotine vapes without a prescription would ensure people who are using them to quit smoking could access them legally, while preventing inappropriate sales to youth.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, April 16, 2024