Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pharmacists should be able to dispense nicotine vapes without a prescription. Here’s why

By Coral Gartner, Director, NHMRC Centre of Research Excellence on Achieving the Tobacco Endgame, The University of Queensland
Kathryn Steadman, Associate Professor, School of Pharmacy, The University of Queensland
Lisa Nissen, HERA Program Director - Health Workforce Optimisation Centre for the Business & Economics of Health, The University of Queensland
Allowing pharmacists to dispense nicotine vapes without a prescription would ensure people who are using them to quit smoking could access them legally, while preventing inappropriate sales to youth.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
