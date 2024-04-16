Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tajikistan: EU States, Turkey Should Not Return Dissidents

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Groups protest against the visit of Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon and other Central Asian leaders to Berlin, Germany, September 29, 2023. © 2023 snapshot-photography/FBoillot/Shutterstock (Berlin, April 16, 2024) – Several people based in Lithuania, Poland, and Turkey, linked to a banned Tajik opposition movement, Group 24, have in recent months disappeared or have been arrested and threatened with extradition to Tajikistan, Human Rights Watch and the Norwegian Helsinki Committee said today.    Group 24 is a political movement promoting democratic reforms in Tajikistan,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ As China’s influence on Pacific media intensifies, Australia can’t afford to lose the region’s trust
~ From forced kisses to power imbalances, violence against women in sport is endemic
~ Stuck in fight-or-flight mode? 5 ways to complete the ‘stress cycle’ and avoid burnout or depression
~ 5 reasons why the Fast-track Approvals Bill threatens NZ’s already fragile ecosystems
~ For 600 years the Voynich manuscript has remained a mystery. Now we think it’s partly about sex
~ Can AI read our minds? Probably not, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be worried
~ Family of transgender child talks about problems and support in Moldova
~ Does ‘virtue signaling’ pay off for entrepreneurs? We studied 81,799 Airbnb listings to find out
~ What happens when I stop taking a drug like Ozempic or Mounjaro?
~ With democracy under threat in Narendra Modi’s India, how free and fair will this year’s election be?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter