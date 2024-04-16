Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

From forced kisses to power imbalances, violence against women in sport is endemic

By Fiona Giles, Research Fellow, La Trobe Rural Health School, La Trobe University
Kirsty Forsdike, Senior Lecturer, La Trobe Business School, and Senior Researcher, Centre for Sport & Social Impact, La Trobe University
Luis Rubiales’ non-consensual kiss of Spanish soccer star Jenni Hermoso is far from an isolated incident – new research shows gender-based violence is still highly prevalent in sport.The Conversation


