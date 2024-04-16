Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Stuck in fight-or-flight mode? 5 ways to complete the ‘stress cycle’ and avoid burnout or depression

By Theresa Larkin, Associate professor of Medical Sciences, University of Wollongong
Susan J. Thomas, Associate professor in Mental Health and Behavioural Science, University of Wollongong
Can you remember a time when you felt stressed leading up to a big life event and then afterwards felt like a weight had been lifted? This process – the ramping up of the stress response and then feeling this settle back down – shows completion of the “stress cycle”.

Some stress in daily life is unavoidable. But remaining stressed is unhealthy. Chronic stress increases chronic health conditions, including heart disease and stroke…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Tajikistan: EU States, Turkey Should Not Return Dissidents
~ As China’s influence on Pacific media intensifies, Australia can’t afford to lose the region’s trust
~ From forced kisses to power imbalances, violence against women in sport is endemic
~ 5 reasons why the Fast-track Approvals Bill threatens NZ’s already fragile ecosystems
~ For 600 years the Voynich manuscript has remained a mystery. Now we think it’s partly about sex
~ Can AI read our minds? Probably not, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be worried
~ Family of transgender child talks about problems and support in Moldova
~ Does ‘virtue signaling’ pay off for entrepreneurs? We studied 81,799 Airbnb listings to find out
~ What happens when I stop taking a drug like Ozempic or Mounjaro?
~ With democracy under threat in Narendra Modi’s India, how free and fair will this year’s election be?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter