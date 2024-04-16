Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

5 reasons why the Fast-track Approvals Bill threatens NZ’s already fragile ecosystems

By Margaret Stanley, Professor of Ecology, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
With submissions about to close on the government’s proposed fast-track consenting legislation, its possible impact on New Zealand’s diminished and delicate ecosystems demands proper scrutiny.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Tajikistan: EU States, Turkey Should Not Return Dissidents
~ As China’s influence on Pacific media intensifies, Australia can’t afford to lose the region’s trust
~ From forced kisses to power imbalances, violence against women in sport is endemic
~ Stuck in fight-or-flight mode? 5 ways to complete the ‘stress cycle’ and avoid burnout or depression
~ For 600 years the Voynich manuscript has remained a mystery. Now we think it’s partly about sex
~ Can AI read our minds? Probably not, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be worried
~ Family of transgender child talks about problems and support in Moldova
~ Does ‘virtue signaling’ pay off for entrepreneurs? We studied 81,799 Airbnb listings to find out
~ What happens when I stop taking a drug like Ozempic or Mounjaro?
~ With democracy under threat in Narendra Modi’s India, how free and fair will this year’s election be?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter