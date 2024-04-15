Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Does ‘virtue signaling’ pay off for entrepreneurs? We studied 81,799 Airbnb listings to find out

By Jacob A. Waddingham, Assistant Professor of Management, Texas State University
Jeff Chandler, Assistant Professor Of Management, University of North Texas
Marcus Wolfe, Associate Professor of Management, University of North Texas
The next time you’re searching through Airbnb listings, you may find there’s more to consider than just amenities and price.

To stand out from the competition, some Airbnb hosts tout their personal values – such as integrity, empathy and conscientiousness – in listings for their properties. This sort of display has been called “virtue signaling.” Although the phrase can be derisive, we’re using it here as a neutral description of a business tactic: Virtue signaling happens when a business entity communicates to a…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What happens when I stop taking a drug like Ozempic or Mounjaro?
~ With democracy under threat in Narendra Modi’s India, how free and fair will this year’s election be?
~ Our research suggests eating an unhealthy breakfast could have a similar effect on your child’s school day as having nothing at all
~ Bri Lee’s and Louise Milligan’s predictable first novels combine noughties feminist politics with the swagger of 80s bonkbusters
~ How a global crisis, drift racing and Memphis hip-hop gave us phonk – the music of the TikTok generation
~ Can playing Tetris help prevent PTSD if you’ve witnessed something traumatic?
~ Climate change is causing marine ‘coldwaves’ too, killing wildlife
~ How self-compassion can help activists deal with stress
~ Have New Zealanders really been ‘misled’ about AUKUS, or is involvement now a foregone conclusion?
~ Obstetric and gynecological violence: Empowering patients to recognize and prevent it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter