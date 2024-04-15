Can playing Tetris help prevent PTSD if you’ve witnessed something traumatic?
By Daniel Bressington, Professor in Mental Health, Charles Darwin University
David A Mitchell, Clinical Profess CDU MENZIES School of Medicine and Faculty of Health Science, Charles Darwin University
Users of online forums frequently advise others to play Tetris if they’ve experienced something traumatic. The idea does come from psychological research – here’s what the evidence says.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, April 15, 2024