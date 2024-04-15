Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How self-compassion can help activists deal with stress

By Sophie Olivia Hanson, PhD student, Clinical Psychology, University of Manitoba
Activists can face a lot of stress and even burnout campaigning for the causes they care about. Showing themselves self-compassion can help them deal with that stress.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
