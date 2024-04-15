Tolerance.ca
Four rising Welsh music acts to set your playlist ablaze

By Paul Carr, Professor in Popular Music Analysis, University of South Wales
Robert Smith, Senior Lecturer in Popular Music, University of South Wales
Wales has always had more than its fair share of great musicians. From Tom Jones and Shirley Bassey in the 1960s, to Budgie and Badfinger in the 1970s, The Alarm in the 1980s and Super Furry Animals, Catatonia and Manic Street Preachers during 1990s Britpop.

Since then, Marina, Funeral For a Friend and Bullet For My Valentine have been among the more popular recent music acts to emerge from Wales. And today’s Welsh music scene continues to feature a huge variety of artists who create a plethora of styles.

Here are four rising acts who continue the tradition set by their…The Conversation


