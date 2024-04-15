Tolerance.ca
Enzo Mari at the Design Museum explores how the giant of Italian design saw his work as a political act

By Giuliana Pieri, Professor of Visual Cultures, Royal Holloway University of London
The new Enzo Mari exhibition at London’s Design Museum offers a rare glimpse into the work of one of Italy’s most prominent designers and thinkers on design and aesthetics. Mari (1932-2020) was staunchly anticapitalist and remained a thorn in the glossy side of the design industry throughout his career.

Mari was born in Novara, northwest Italy, to working-class parents who moved to Milan when he was a young child. Mari was born in 1932, the year of the Decennale,…The Conversation


