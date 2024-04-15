Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Women’s rugby and brain injuries – the painful cost of gender equality

By Jack Hardwicke, Senior Lecturer in Sociology of Sport, Nottingham Trent University
Christopher R. Matthews, Senior Lecturer in Sports Science, School of Science and Technology, Nottingham Trent University
Katie Taylor, Lecturer in Sociology of Sport, Nottingham Trent University
Women’s increased participation in high-impact sports is often seen as cause for celebration – but this progress comes with costs to brain healthThe Conversation


© The Conversation
