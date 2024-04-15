Tolerance.ca
How the pandemic deepened an existing wellbeing crisis in headteaching – new research

By Emily Marchant, Lecturer in Education, Swansea University
Orkan Okan, Researcher, Interdisciplinary Centre for Health Literacy Research, Bielefeld University
Tom Crick, Professor of Digital Policy, Swansea University
The COVID pandemic exacerbated problems that had been simmering in the education profession across the UK. Already facing significant challenges with resources and workload, headteachers are now navigating the longer-term disruptions caused by COVID, with lasting ramifications for the profession, as well as schools and students.

Our new study found low wellbeing, depressive symptoms, high work-related stress and physical and mental exhaustion were common among headteachers during the height of the pandemic.


