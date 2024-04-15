Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Beyond images of war: Sammy Baloji’s work captures DR Congo’s vibrant arts and culture, challenging western views

By Pierre-Philippe Fraiture, Professor of French Studies, University of Warwick
The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is all too often associated with violent conflict, at the expense of its positive aspects. Reports on this huge country, the second largest in Africa after Algeria, and nearly twice the size of South Africa, tend to overlook its intellectual and artistic vibrancy.

My research has focused on this part of the continent.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
