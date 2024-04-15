Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Read, sing, dance and make funny faces: how play can help your baby’s development

By Alessandra Prioreschi, Associate Director and Researcher at the Developmental Pathways for Health Research Unit (DPHRU), University of the Witwatersrand
Children who play a lot learn skills such as sitting, crawling and standing quicker. Play also leads to better health and wellbeing as they grow older.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Fisherwomen champion gender justice through theatre at Climate Justice Camp Caribbean
~ Family of trasngender child talks about problems and support in Moldova
~ Women’s rugby and brain injuries – the painful cost of gender equality
~ Trump’s New York felony charges are going to trial – what the images might show when the business fraud case kicks off
~ How the pandemic deepened an existing wellbeing crisis in headteaching – new research
~ Tanzanians go to the polls in 2025: President Samia has changed the landscape, but Magufuli’s legacy persists
~ Beyond images of war: Sammy Baloji’s work captures DR Congo’s vibrant arts and culture, challenging western views
~ Digital textbooks expand learning for engineering students - South African study
~ ‘Transformative change’: idea will be key in fight for climate and wildlife
~ Americas: States must commit to ending violence against environmental defenders
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter