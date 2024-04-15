Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Americas: States must commit to ending violence against environmental defenders

By Amnesty International
A few days prior to the start of the third meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Regional Agreement on Access to Information, Public Participation and Access to Justice in Environmental Matters in Latin America and the Caribbean (COP3), also known as the Escazú Agreement, to be held in Santiago de Chile from […] The post Americas: States must commit to ending violence against environmental defenders appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
