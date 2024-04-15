Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Rideshare giant Ola has abruptly exited the Australian market. What does this mean for the future of ridesharing?

By Neil G Sipe, Honorary Professor of Planning, The University of Queensland
The high-profile Indian startup is under pressure from rivals at home and is also preparing to list on the stock exchange.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Justa Libertad: A Movement to Decriminalize Abortion in Ecuador
~ Saudi Arabia: Free Award-Winning Activist
~ How logic alone may prove that time doesn’t exist
~ Women’s rugby and brain injuries - the painful cost of gender equality
~ Five tips to help you start new hobbies in retirement
~ From thousands to millions to billions to trillions to quadrillions and beyond: Do numbers ever end?
~ Human brains and fruit fly brains are built similarly – visualizing how helps researchers better understand how both work
~ Marijuana tax revenues fall short of projections in many states, including Colorado
~ Does ‘virtue signaling’ pay off for entrepreneurs? We studied 80,000 Airbnb listings to find out
~ Rural counties increasingly rely on prisons to provide firefighters and EMTs who work for free, but the inmates have little protection or future job prospects
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter