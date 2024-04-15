Tolerance.ca
Does ‘virtue signaling’ pay off for entrepreneurs? We studied 80,000 Airbnb listings to find out

By Jacob A. Waddingham, Assistant Professor of Management, Texas State University
Jeff Chandler, Assistant Professor Of Management, University of North Texas
Marcus Wolfe, Associate Professor of Management, University of North Texas
The next time you’re searching through Airbnb listings, you may find there’s more to consider than just amenities and price.

To stand out from the competition, some Airbnb hosts tout their personal values – such as integrity, empathy and conscientiousness – in listings for their properties. This sort of display has been called “virtue signaling.” Although the phrase can be derisive, we’re using it here as a neutral description of a business tactic: Virtue signaling happens when a business entity communicates to a…The Conversation


© The Conversation
