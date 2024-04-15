Rural counties increasingly rely on prisons to provide firefighters and EMTs who work for free, but the inmates have little protection or future job prospects
By J. Carlee Purdum, Research Assistant Professor, Hazard Reduction and Recovery Center, Texas A&M University
Georgia’s inmate fire crews respond to hundreds of calls in surrounding counties every year. Without them, there might not be a responder, but they aren’t universally loved – and they don’t get paid.
