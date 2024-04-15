Tolerance.ca
Arif: “We want to give Sudanese people the information they need to build a better life.”

By Amnesty International
“On 15th April, the day fighting erupted in Khartoum, I was in Nairobi. I was supposed to travel to Khartoum, Sudan, on a Tuesday, but the war started on Saturday morning. Most of the Sudanese I know were expecting something to happen. There were a lot of indicators of war, but nobody thought that it […] The post Arif: “We want to give Sudanese people the information they need to build a better life.” appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
