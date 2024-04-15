Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Elaf: “We didn’t see this coming, we lost everything.”

By Amnesty International
“On the day the conflict began in Khartoum, 15 April 2023, I was at home. It was a weekend, and I had an appointment with a doctor downtown. When I left the apartment, I heard the shooting. I stopped everything, and I contacted my colleagues in other embassies and international organizations. They told me it’s […] The post Elaf: “We didn’t see this coming, we lost everything.” appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
