Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Reptiles in South Africa are under threat – but there’s good news too

By Krystal Tolley, Principal Scientist, South African National Biodiversity Institute
Graham Alexander, Professor of Herpetology, Environmental Physiology and Physiology, Ecology and Evolution, University of the Witwatersrand
Media reports about the biodiversity crisis and what researchers have argued qualifies as a mass extinction event tend to focus on the big ecological effects. Melting ice sheets, severe weather events, droughts, habitat loss and wildfires dominate headlines. So too do the plights of large iconic animals – orangutans, gorillas, polar bears, rhinos, elephants,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Moscow photographer captures the capital in military frenzy
~ My Sudan
~ Brazil: Reject Bill That Entrenches Failed Drug Policy
~ Abu Ghraib Torture Case Finally Goes to Trial
~ Germany: Scholz Should Stand Firm on Rights in China
~ Sydney attacker had ‘mental health issues’ but most people with mental illness aren’t violent
~ Judge finds Bruce Lehrmann raped Brittany Higgins and dismisses Network 10 defamation case. How did it play out?
~ We found three new species of extinct giant kangaroo – and we don’t know why they died out when their cousins survived
~ Australia now has a $70 ‘shadow price’ on carbon emissions. Here’s why we won’t see a real price any time soon
~ Women, peace and security initiatives should matter to all Canadians
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter