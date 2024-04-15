Reptiles in South Africa are under threat – but there’s good news too
By Krystal Tolley, Principal Scientist, South African National Biodiversity Institute
Graham Alexander, Professor of Herpetology, Environmental Physiology and Physiology, Ecology and Evolution, University of the Witwatersrand
Media reports about the biodiversity crisis and what researchers have argued qualifies as a mass extinction event tend to focus on the big ecological effects. Melting ice sheets, severe weather events, droughts, habitat loss and wildfires dominate headlines. So too do the plights of large iconic animals – orangutans, gorillas, polar bears, rhinos, elephants,…
