Human Rights Observatory

Brazil: Reject Bill That Entrenches Failed Drug Policy

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Protesters supporting marijuana reform at the 15th Marijuana March, in the city of São Paulo, Brazil, on June 17, 2023. © 2023 Paulo Pinto/Agência Brasil (São Paulo) – Brazil’s Congress should reject a proposed constitutional amendment that would entrench the criminalization of drug possession for personal use. The Senate is expected to vote in the coming days on an amendment to article 5 of Brazil’s Constitution, which guarantees the right to privacy, that would restrict that right by criminalizing the possession of illegal drugs regardless of quantity. If approved,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
