Abu Ghraib Torture Case Finally Goes to Trial

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Prisoners stand next to the tents in which they are housed at the Abu Ghraib prison west of Baghdad, Iraq, July 15, 2004. © 2004 Joe Raedle/Getty Images Twenty years have passed since the media broke the story that US forces and the CIA were torturing “war on terror” detainees at Abu Ghraib and other US-run prisons in Iraq. But for the men who were tortured, it feels like only yesterday. The physical and mental scars they carry serve as daily reminders of the abuse they suffered. Still, several of these men told me they hold out hope that the US government will apologize…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
