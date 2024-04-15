Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Germany: Scholz Should Stand Firm on Rights in China

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, left, with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, November 4, 2022.  © 2022 Kay Nietfeld/AP Photo (Berlin) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz should stress the importance of human rights in the Sino-German relationship during his visit to China and meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Human Rights Watch said today. Scholz arrived in Beijing on April 13, 2024, and is expected to meet with Xi on April 16. “Chancellor Scholz should not play second fiddle to Germany’s narrow business interests, but should…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
