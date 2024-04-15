Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia now has a $70 ‘shadow price’ on carbon emissions. Here’s why we won’t see a real price any time soon

By John Quiggin, Professor, School of Economics, The University of Queensland
For two years, Australia had a carbon price. Now we have a shadow price which won’t be paid by any emitter.The Conversation


© The Conversation
