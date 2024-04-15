Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Something borrowed, something Bluey: why we love a TV wedding

By Liz Giuffre, Senior Lecturer in Communication, University of Technology Sydney
There is nothing like a wedding episode. Bluey’s first 28-minute special, The Sign, was the ultimate wedding television.

Full of family, and family-friendly, the wedding between Bluey’s godmother Frisky and uncle Radley was the sticky cake that held longer-than-average toddler attention spans and drew in broad audiences around and beyond Australia.

As Bluey creator Joe…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Women, peace and security initiatives should matter to all Canadians
~ More adults are being diagnosed as neurodivergent. Here’s how employers can help in the workplace
~ Digital ‘death knocks’: is it fair game for journalists to mine social media profiles of victims and their families?
~ Crisis communication saves lives – but people with disability often aren’t given the message
~ Nigeria: Government must halt Shell’s sale of its Niger Delta business unless human rights are fully protected
~ After Iran’s attack on Israel, is a devastating regional war next?
~ Shadow war no more: Hostilities between Israel and Iran have strayed into direct warfare – is there any going back?
~ The big dry: forests and shrublands are dying in parched Western Australia
~ Our research has found a way to help the teacher shortage and boost student learning
~ Rogue waves in the ocean are much more common than anyone suspected, says new study
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter