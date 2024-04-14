Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria: Government must halt Shell’s sale of its Niger Delta business unless human rights are fully protected

By Amnesty International
The proposed sale of Shell’s onshore oil business in the Niger Delta region of southern Nigeria risks worsening human rights abuses and should be blocked by the government unless a series of safeguards are put in place, a group of 40 civil society organizations including Amnesty International said today The post Nigeria: Government must halt Shell’s sale of its Niger Delta business unless human rights are fully protected appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ After Iran’s attack on Israel, is a devastating regional war next?
~ Shadow war no more: Hostilities between Israel and Iran have strayed into direct warfare – is there any going back?
~ The big dry: forests and shrublands are dying in parched Western Australia
~ Our research has found a way to help the teacher shortage and boost student learning
~ Rogue waves in the ocean are much more common than anyone suspected, says new study
~ Darwin Dingoes, Canberra Capitals, Cairns Crocodiles? Weighing up the options for the AFL’s 20th team
~ An education in music makes you a better employee. Are recruiters in tune?
~ In a time of information overload, enigmatic philosopher Byung-Chul Han seeks the re-enchantment of the world
~ What if whales took us to court? A move to grant them legal personhood would include the right to sue
~ Why are blooper reels so funny?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter