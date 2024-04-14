Tolerance.ca
After Iran’s attack on Israel, is a devastating regional war next?

By James Devine, Associate Professor Politics and International Relations, Mount Allison University
After almost two weeks of waiting, Tehran retaliated against Israel for the April 1 bombing of its consulate in Damascus, Syria, launching multiple waves of drones and cruise missiles at Israel.

More than 300 weapons were reportedly fired from Lebanon, Iraq, Yemen and Iran itself, marking the first time the Islamic Republic has directly…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
