Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Shadow war no more: Hostilities between Israel and Iran have strayed into direct warfare – is there any going back?

By Javed Ali, Associate Professor of Practice of Public Policy, University of Michigan
A long-running conflict between adversaries Israel and Iran fell short of open confrontation – until both countries took more direct aim at each other.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
