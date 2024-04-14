Tolerance.ca
In a time of information overload, enigmatic philosopher Byung-Chul Han seeks the re-enchantment of the world

By Heather Blakey, PhD candidate in literary studies, The University of Western Australia
Byung-Chul Han is the enigmatic philosopher and author of The Burnout Society and Psychopolitics: Neoliberalism and New Technologies of Power. In his latest book The Crisis of Narration, he argues that despite the “present hype around narratives, we live in a post-narrative time”.

The Crisis of Narration – Byung-Chul Han, translated…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
