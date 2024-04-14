Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why are blooper reels so funny?

By Shane Rogers, Lecturer in Psychology, Edith Cowan University
Blooper reels are very popular, with some videos on YouTube racking up tens of millions of views. It’s a curious thing: why are videos of mistakes sometimes getting as much attention (or more!) as clips from the actual TV and movie productions?

From a psychological standpoint, the concept of “benign violation theory” can be applied to understand why bloopers are often found funny. This theory suggests that, for something to be found funny, it must violate some kind of norm or expectation while…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Nigeria: Government must halt Shell’s sale of its Niger Delta business unless human rights are fully protected
~ After Iran’s attack on Israel, is a devastating regional war next?
~ Shadow war no more: Hostilities between Israel and Iran have strayed into direct warfare – is there any going back?
~ The big dry: forests and shrublands are dying in parched Western Australia
~ Our research has found a way to help the teacher shortage and boost student learning
~ Rogue waves in the ocean are much more common than anyone suspected, says new study
~ Darwin Dingoes, Canberra Capitals, Cairns Crocodiles? Weighing up the options for the AFL’s 20th team
~ An education in music makes you a better employee. Are recruiters in tune?
~ In a time of information overload, enigmatic philosopher Byung-Chul Han seeks the re-enchantment of the world
~ What if whales took us to court? A move to grant them legal personhood would include the right to sue
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter