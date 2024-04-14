Tolerance.ca
NYT Connections: Tips to improve your game through the science of semantic memory

By Emiko Muraki, PhD Candidate, Brain & Cognitive Science, University of Calgary
Penny Pexman, Professor of Psychology, Western University
Puzzle fans are hooked on Connections, the latest word game from the New York Times that launched in June 2023, following the success of Wordle. The premise of the Connections game is deceivingly simple: from a grid of 16 words, find four groups of four that each have something in common. So why does this game spark so much delight and frustration among players?

To solve…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
