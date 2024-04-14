Is attachment theory actually important for romantic relationships?
By Marissa Nivison, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Department of Psychology, University of Calgary
Sheri Madigan, Professor, Canada Research Chair in Determinants of Child Development, Owerko Centre at the Alberta Children’s Hospital Research Institute, University of Calgary
Attachment theory is the notion that in the first year of life, the ways in which a parent and caregiver respond to a child’s needs shape a child’s expectation of relationships across their lifespan.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, April 14, 2024