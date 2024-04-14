Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sydneysiders witnessed horrific scenes on Saturday. How do you process and recover from such an event?

By Kim Felmingham, Chair of Clinical Psychology, The University of Melbourne
Like many, I watched the reports of the violent attack at Bondi Junction yesterday with shock, horror and disbelief. My heart goes out to the people involved, the courageous first responders and to those who have lost loved ones in this tragic event.

I also feel for those who witnessed the horror and will be working out how to get through the initial shock and, over time, put it behind them.



Distress and strong emotional reactions are commonThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
