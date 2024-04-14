Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Burundi-Rwanda rivalry: RED-Tabara rebel attacks add to regional tensions

By Patrick Hajayandi, Research Affiliate, University of Pretoria
The RED-Tabara armed group operates out of the DRC’s volatile eastern region, which shares a porous 243km border with Burundi.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
