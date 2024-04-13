Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria: Decade after Boko Haram attack on Chibok, 82 girls still in captivity

By Amnesty International
The Nigerian authorities must ramp up efforts to ensure the safe release and return of the remaining 82 Chibok school girls abducted by Boko Haram fighters in 2014, and ensure schools are protected from child abductions, which have become increasingly frequent in the decade since the notorious raid by the armed group in northern Nigeria, […] The post Nigeria: Decade after Boko Haram attack on Chibok, 82 girls still in captivity appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Getting to know Cllare Chevry of Quairìlhaons: A Q&A with a Romance Lothringian language activist
~ Sudan: One Year of Atrocities Requires New Global Approach
~ Belarus Calls LGBT Lives ‘Pornography’
~ The role of language in perpetuating sexual violence in Uganda
~ ‘I’m not black, I’m O.J.’: What O.J. Simpson’s life showed about transcending race and being trapped by it
~ Psychedelics could make mental health worse in people with a personality disorder
~ Victorian London was a city in flux: architectural models helped the public visualise the changes
~ The great tits in this Oxford wood are adapting their breeding times as climate changes – here’s how
~ The idea that US interest rates will stay higher for longer is probably wrong
~ Gaza war: Israel using AI to identify human targets raising fears that innocents are being caught in the net
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter