Human Rights Observatory

Getting to know Cllare Chevry of Quairìlhaons: A Q&A with a Romance Lothringian language activist

By Rising Voices
Europe's linguistic diversity is increasingly finding a home online. Rising Voices’ @EuroDigitalLang campaign showcases narratives from language activists who will be sharing digital initiatives working with the Romance Lothringian language.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
