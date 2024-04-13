Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sudan: One Year of Atrocities Requires New Global Approach

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A destroyed medical storage facility in Nyala, the capital of South Darfur province, Sudan, May 2, 2023. © 2023 AFP via Getty Images (Nairobi) – As global and regional leaders meet in Paris to spotlight Sudan and mark the one-year anniversary of the country’s brutal conflict between Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and Rapid Support Forces (RSF), they should make clear that those responsible for ongoing atrocities and other violations of international humanitarian law will be held to account, Human Rights Watch said today. This includes widespread intentional killings of…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
