Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Belarus Calls LGBT Lives ‘Pornography’

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Belarusian LGBTQ activists with white-red-white flags participate in the Warsaw Equality Parade, June 25, 2022. © 2022 Sipa USA/AP Photo Belarus has hit a new low in its targeting of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) people. As of today, the definition of pornography under Belarusian law will include depictions of same-sex relationships as well as transgender people. The Culture Ministry recently amended its decree on “erotic materials” to classify “homosexualism, lesbian love” and the “desire to live and be seen by others as a person of an opposite sex”—a…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
