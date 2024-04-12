Tolerance.ca
Victorian London was a city in flux: architectural models helped the public visualise the changes

By Matthew Wells, Lecturer in Architectural Humanities, University of Manchester
In 1848, the British government decided to draw up a precisely measured map of London. Imperial expansion had seen the city develop quickly, particularly around the docks and the City of London.

There was a growing need for improved infrastucture, particularly an underground sewer system,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
