Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The great tits in this Oxford wood are adapting their breeding times as climate changes – here’s how

By David López Idiáquez, Postdoctoral Research Associate, Behavioural and Evolutionary Ecology, University of Oxford
Great tits being studied at a woodland near Oxford are adjusting the timings of their breeding season as the climate changes.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘I’m not black, I’m O.J.’: What O.J. Simpson’s life showed about transcending race and being trapped by it
~ Psychedelics could make mental health worse in people with a personality disorder
~ Victorian London was a city in flux: architectural models helped the public visualise the changes
~ The idea that US interest rates will stay higher for longer is probably wrong
~ Gaza war: Israel using AI to identify human targets raising fears that innocents are being caught in the net
~ Russia/Ukraine: Russian attacks causing catastrophic damage to critical energy infrastructure in Ukraine
~ Germany: Landmark Vote for Trans Rights Law
~ Africa’s wildebeest: those that can’t migrate are becoming genetically weaker – new study
~ El Niño drought leaves Zimbabwe’s Lake Kariba only 13% full: a disaster for people and wildlife
~ What are the EU’s new migration rules, and why did they take so long to pass?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter