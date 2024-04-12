Tolerance.ca
Russia/Ukraine: Russian attacks causing catastrophic damage to critical energy infrastructure in Ukraine

By Amnesty International
Responding to Russia’s extensive attacks across Ukraine, including the latest overnight airstrikes which have targeted Ukraine’s electricity grid, Patrick Thompson, Amnesty International’s Ukraine Researcher, said: “In what may be cumulatively one of Russia’s most destructive series of strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, several power facilities were attacked, resulting in further suffering and disruption to Ukrainian […] The post Russia/Ukraine: Russian attacks causing catastrophic damage to critical energy infrastructure in Ukraine appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


