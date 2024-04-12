Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Africa’s wildebeest: those that can’t migrate are becoming genetically weaker – new study

By Joseph Ogutu, Senior Researcher and Statistician, University of Hohenheim
Wildebeest – large African antelopes with distinctively curved horns – are famous for their great migrations on the grasslands of eastern and southern Africa. One hundred and fifty years ago, they migrated in huge numbers across the continent, in search of grazing and water and to find suitable areas for calving.

Migration is crucial to sustain their large populations. But their routes are being interrupted by roads, oil and gas pipelines, railway lines,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
