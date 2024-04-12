Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What are the EU’s new migration rules, and why did they take so long to pass?

By Simon Usherwood, Professor of Politics & International Studies, The Open University
The decade of negotiations was driven more by local political considerations, than by what might be best for refugees who have risked everything.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Germany: Landmark Vote for Trans Rights Law
~ Africa’s wildebeest: those that can’t migrate are becoming genetically weaker – new study
~ El Niño drought leaves Zimbabwe’s Lake Kariba only 13% full: a disaster for people and wildlife
~ The Conversation’s Curious Kids – new podcast where kids get answers direct from experts
~ Medieval Europe was far from democratic, but that didn’t mean tyrants got a free pass
~ Nitazenes found in 5 overdose deaths in Philly – here’s what they are and why they’re so deadly
~ The unfinished business of John F. Kennedy’s vision for world peace
~ A monumental case, unfolding in a court of law and a court of public opinion – Trump goes on trial
~ A young Black scientist discovered a pivotal leprosy treatment in the 1920s − but an older colleague took the credit
~ Colorado is latest state to try turning off the electrical grid to prevent wildfires − a complex, technical operation pioneered in California
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter