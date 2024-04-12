Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nitazenes found in 5 overdose deaths in Philly – here’s what they are and why they’re so deadly

By Christopher P. Holstege, Professor of Emergency Medicine and Pediatrics, University of Virginia
Initially developed in the 1950s, nitazenes are a type of synthetic opioid that has reappeared in Philadelphia’s street drug supply.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
