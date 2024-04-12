Tolerance.ca
A monumental case, unfolding in a court of law and a court of public opinion – Trump goes on trial

By Karrin Vasby Anderson, Professor of Communication Studies, Colorado State University
Tim Bakken, Professor of Law, United States Military Academy West Point
Former President Donald Trump’s New York trial on charges related to paying hush money to an adult film star begins on April 15, 2024. The Conversation U.S. asked Tim Bakken, a former New York prosecutor and now a legal scholar teaching at West Point, and Karrin Vasby Anderson, a political communication expert at Colorado State…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
