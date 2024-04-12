Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

“A rubber bullet cost me an eye at a protest, but I am still protesting”

By Amnesty International
In 2022, I attended the Ratsadon Stop APEC 2022 protest (meaning people against APEC). APEC had approved the military-dominated government’s green-washing Bio-Circular-Green Economy (BCG) Policy. It meant the war on Thailand’s natural resources would intensify and we wanted to show them the human faces of those who would suffer from this policy. Little did I […] The post “A rubber bullet cost me an eye at a protest, but I am still protesting” appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
