Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Poland: Vote is a significant step towards providing access to safe and legal abortion

By Amnesty International
Reacting to news that Polish lawmakers approved four amendments to Poland’s abortion laws in a first reading in parliament today, Amnesty International’s Miko Czerwiński, Head of Campaigns, Amnesty International Poland said:  “By approving these four amendments, Poland’s parliament has taken a significant step towards ending Poland’s cruel and draconian restrictions on access to abortion, which […] The post Poland: Vote is a significant step towards providing access to safe and legal abortion appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Germany: Landmark Vote for Trans Rights Law
~ Africa’s wildebeest: those that can’t migrate are becoming genetically weaker – new study
~ El Niño drought leaves Zimbabwe’s Lake Kariba only 13% full: a disaster for people and wildlife
~ What are the EU’s new migration rules, and why did they take so long to pass?
~ The Conversation’s Curious Kids – new podcast where kids get answers direct from experts
~ Medieval Europe was far from democratic, but that didn’t mean tyrants got a free pass
~ Nitazenes found in 5 overdose deaths in Philly – here’s what they are and why they’re so deadly
~ The unfinished business of John F. Kennedy’s vision for world peace
~ A monumental case, unfolding in a court of law and a court of public opinion – Trump goes on trial
~ A young Black scientist discovered a pivotal leprosy treatment in the 1920s − but an older colleague took the credit
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter