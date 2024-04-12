Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Germany’s Antisemitism Battle Needs Focus on Education

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Beating of Jewish student intensifies deabte over Gaza conflict at Berlin’s largest public university, the Freie Universität, February 9, 2024.  © 2024 Maja Hitij/Getty Images In early February, a 30-year-old Jewish student was hospitalized following an attack by a fellow student at Berlin’s largest public university, Freie Universität Berlin. Berlin’s authorities treated the attack as politically motivated antisemitic violence and attributed it to the impact in Europe of the escalation in the Israel-Palestine conflict. In response to the attack, Germany’s antisemitism…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
