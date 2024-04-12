Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

View from The Hill: Danielle Wood pricks Albanese’s industry policy balloon – but leaves him with good advice

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Anthony Albanese’s head of the Productivity Commission Danielle Wood has sent a warning to the Albanese government that his new response won’t be costless.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
